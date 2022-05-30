(CNN) — Many businesses, government offices and schools will be closed on Monday, May 30 because of Memorial Day — a federal holiday honoring members of the US armed forces who have died serving the country. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day 2022.

Post office

The US Postal Service does not deliver mail on Memorial Day and post offices will be closed.

UPS stores will be closed and there is no UPS pickup or delivery service. Most FedEx services will also remain closed Monday, except for FedEx Office locations which will operate on modified hours.

Critical services for UPS and FedEx will both operate Monday.

Financial Services

Memorial Day is a banking holiday, and the Federal Reserve bank will be closed. Most banks will be closed, but ATMs and online banking will be available for use.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not be trading on Monday.

Retail

Most retailers will remain open Monday. Big name stores — Walmart, Target, and most grocery stores — will be operating. Check with local outlets to see if they are open or operating with different hours.

Costco Wholesale will be closed on Memorial Day and reopen Tuesday, May 31st.

