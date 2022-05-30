BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man died after he drowned Sunday at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said.
Natural Resources Police responded around 12:30 to the park for an unresponsive man pulled from the water, an official said. Officers performed life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated.
The man was identified only as a 43-year-old from Prince George’s County.
Officials said the man jumped in the bay to cool off while he was out fishing with his family and was swept away in the current. People in another boat were able to pull him out of the water and get him to the marina.