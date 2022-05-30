TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Families, friends, veterans and officials paid tribute Monday to Maryland’s fallen service members in a somber ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Every year, a ceremony is held at the 70-acre cemetery in Timonium to reflect on the lives of the brave men and women who have died or given their lives in service to our country, including those with Maryland ties.READ MORE: Ocean City Beach Patrol Training To Keep Millions Of Visitors Safe This Summer
This year, attendees remembered the lives of Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sarah Burns, Navy Junior Grade and Naval Academy graduate Aaron Fowler, and Air Force Airman First Class Dewayne Stevens.
- Burns, of Severna Park, was killed Aug. 31, 2021, in a helicopter crash that happened during a training mission off the coast of San Diego
- Fowler died April 17 during his military training at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii
- Stevens, of Chester, passed away March 24 at his duty station at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada
Speakers at the ceremony, including Congressman C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger, underscored the fact that we cannot forget the ultimate sacrifice these heroes and their loved ones pay for our freedoms.READ MORE: Man Found Shot, Dead Inside Bel Air Apartment, Deputies Say
“This isn’t simply an extra day off on a long holiday weekend that begins the summer,” said Alan Walden of the American Flag Foundation, Inc. “This is a day to remember, to remember that others paid for every free breath you ever get to take.”
Additionally, a bugler is scheduled to perform taps at 3 p.m. at Dulaney Valley as part of a nationwide effort to recognize the brave souls who have died while serving our country.MORE NEWS: Governors Diverge On Gun Control, School Security Efforts
The taps ceremony will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore.