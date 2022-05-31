BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Tuesday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said Monday.
The district currently has 24 schools without air conditioning, including schools with air conditioning under repair, and one school with buildings not owned by the district.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: 95-Degree Heat & Plenty Of Humidity
The following schools will release at noon Tuesday:
- Baltimore City College
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
- Westport Academy (under repair)
- North Bend Elementary/Middle School (under repair)
- Academy for College and Career Exploration (under repair)
- Independence School Local I High School (under repair)
- Empowerment Academy (not district-owned building)
Tuesday is expected to be hotter and more humid than Monday. The forecast calls for an afternoon high of about 94 degrees, though it will once again feel even hotter due to humidity.
MORE NEWS: Moms Pumping Breastmilk To Help Others Amid Formula Shortage
The National Weather Service issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Tuesday in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County, meaning that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly.