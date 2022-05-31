BERLIN, Md. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was killed when two personal watercrafts collided Monday on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, officials said.
Maryland Natural Resources Police said the crash happened in Sinepuxent Bay in an area off Grays Creek Drive in the Berlin area, The Daily Times reported. Two personal watercrafts were traveling close together at a high rate of speed when they collided, sending one watercraft and its rider airborne, police said.READ MORE: 'No Joke': Initial Rounds Of National Spelling Bee Get Tough
One man, identified as Derek Salas of Silver Spring, was breathing when he was removed from the water, but he was unconscious, police said. He died on the way to the hospital, police said.READ MORE: Serial Number Requirement For 'Ghost Guns' Starts Wednesday, Deadline To Comply In 2023, Police Say
The other person involved in the crash was not named.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Schools Without Air Conditioning Send Students Home Early Tuesday
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)