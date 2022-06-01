BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer was arrested Monday in connection with a diesel fuel theft in Anne Arundel County.
Michael Gibson, 53, is charged with felony theft, according to online court records.
Anne Arundel County officers responded at 5 a.m. to a truck stop on Veterans Highway in Millersville. On arrival, police said the officers saw an SUV being driven away from a U-Haul at the scene.
The police detained the occupants of the SUV based on similar incidents in the area, and learned from surveillance footage that all four of them were involved in the theft of diesel fuel, police said.
About 750 gallons of diesel were pumped into storage containers in the back of the Uhaul, police said. An investigation is ongoing.