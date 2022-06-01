BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction has started on Allied | Harbor Point, a 500-unit residential complex, and a pedestrian plaza with street-level galleries and retail in Southeast Baltimore, according to the developers of the project, Beatty Development Group and Armada Hoffler.

The complex, located on a parcel at Caroline and Dock streets in the Harbor Point development, includes two apartment towers, built over a 1,250-space parking garage, and an adjacent building with an extended-stay hotel.

A pedestrian plaza between the buildings, named Allied Row, will offer 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

“First impressions are everything. Sitting at the front door of the neighborhood, we’ve strived to create something that will set the tone for all of Harbor Point,” said Michael Beatty, President, Beatty Development Group. “Ultimately Allied is a connector, welcoming and open for pedestrians while bridging the final gap between Fells Point and Harbor Point in an engaging, meaningful way.”

Armada Hoffler will also serve as the general contractor for the project. Construction is scheduled to last for two years.

The residential buildings are part of Phase III of Harbor Point, which also includes a new global headquarters for investment firm T. Rowe Price and the 4 1/2-acre Point Park.

In all, the waterfront development on the former site of the former Allied Chemical chromium plant has 27 acres of mixed-use buildings and 9 1/2 acres of open space, Beatty Development said.

Last March, when new renderings for the land were released, Michael Beatty said these new additions “will bring Harbor Point to a state of near-completion.”