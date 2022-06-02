ALERT DAYMuch Of Maryland Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Annapolis Police Department, Beauty salon, Fairfax Road, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was flown to the hospital on Thursday after he was shot in an Annapolis beauty salon, police said.

Officers responded to the business in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road and tended to the victim, Annapolis Police Department spokesman Cpl. Dave Stokes said.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and there is no information available yet on a possible suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

