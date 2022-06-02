BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was flown to the hospital on Thursday after he was shot in an Annapolis beauty salon, police said.
We’re on the scene of a shooting at a beauty salon in Annapolis. Police say one man was been shot here. He’s at shock trauma.
The suspect is on the loose. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ig013rhOcJ
— Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 2, 2022
Officers responded to the business in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road and tended to the victim, Annapolis Police Department spokesman Cpl. Dave Stokes said.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and there is no information available yet on a possible suspect.
