CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were restoring power and cleaning up debris in Crownsville on Thursday after winds left behind a trail of storm damage.
The storm damage, reported to the National Weather Service about 1:30 a.m., included two downed trees and branches scattered across the residential area.
READ MORE: Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Martin State Airport
The damage and recovery efforts were visible on River Road near Herald Harbor Road. A toppled tree could also be seen on nearby Ridgley Road.
Several crews were fanned out across the area Thursday morning, restoring power lines and removing various storm debris.
The damage is unrelated to a line of storms that is expected to impact parts of Maryland on Thursday afternoon.
There were at least 12 outages affecting more than 300 customers near Crownsville, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric's outage map.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
STORM DAMAGE⛈ This is in Crownsville, Maryland. Several large trees snapped or uprooted around this home. The homeowners confirm to @wjz everyone is safe! pic.twitter.com/QigiyRBXcB
— Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) June 2, 2022