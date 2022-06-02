BALTIMORE (WJZ) — E-scooters are coming to Columbia.
Up to 200 Spin scooters and several parking corrals will be placed around the town as part of a pilot program to see if the electric vehicles can provide efficient transportation for people without cars and residents in high-density areas.
The Downtown Columbia Partnership, Brookfield Properties (owner of The Mall in Columbia), Columbia Association and the Howard Hughes Corporation are partnering on the program.
"E-scooters can reduce harmful emissions to our environment and increase access to affordable transit for those moving around our community to get to work, to appointments and for other short trips," said Downtown Columbia Partnership executive director Phillip Dodge.
Parking corrals, where scooters can be picked up and dropped off, will be placed on property of the Howard Hughes Corporation in Downtown Columbia, Columbia Association property in the Village of Wilde Lake, the Oakland Mills Village Center and “other major destinations throughout the community,” organizers said.
"The Howard Hughes Corp. supports efforts to enhance the convenience of living in Downtown Columbia and of increasing access to and from this center of culture and commerce," said Greg Fitchitt, president of Columbia at the Howard Hughes Corporation.
The pilot program will kick off Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m., at the 6100 Merriweather office building in Downtown Columbia.