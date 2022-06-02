BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather this afternoon.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a "slight risk" for severe weather, meaning scattered storms are possible but they will not be long-lived or widespread.
Our main concern is the threat of damaging winds, along with heavy downpours and hail, this afternoon and evening. Based on current conditions, it is unlikely we could see a tornado form.
For the most part, Thursday will be somewhat cooler than earlier this week with temperatures only expected to climb into the high 80s, though it will feel warmer due to the humidity.
The severe weather is expected to stick around into the evening hours. But once it clears out, things outside will also cool down with a forecast low in the 60s tonight.
Looking ahead to Friday, even though we could see an early morning storm, the day is shaping up to be partly sunny and not as warm as we’ve seen.
The forecast calls for an afternoon high of roughly 82 degrees and a steep dip into the upper 50s on Friday night.
On the bright side, the weekend weather should be clear and pleasant with 80-degree temperatures and plenty of sunshine.