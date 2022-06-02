BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Berke Attila is returning to lead the Department of General Services after spending the last six years as the vice president of an educational nonprofit, Mayor Brandon Scott said.
Attila spent five years as the agency’s CFO before leaving to be the Chief Human Resources Officer for Montgomery County. He replaces Chichi Nyagah-Nash, who is now serving as the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer in the Scott administration.READ MORE: 'Ghost Gun' Recovered At Forest Park High School, School Police Say
The agency is tasked with maintaining municipal facilities and city-owned vehicles, and provides additional support for local government agencies.
“Berke is a proven leader, data-driven, and committed to the mission of DGS. Making this critical appointment advances our Action Plan pillar for Responsible Stewardship of City Resources, as Berke specializes in optimizing limited resources to improve organizational performance. We are proud to have him on board,” the mayor said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Much Of Central, Southern & Eastern MD
Prior to joining the Department of General Services, Attila worked as Deputy CFO for the Baltimore City Department of Public Works for a year and as a budget and management analyst in the Department of Finance.
“Baltimore City is extremely fortunate to have Berke returning in this new capacity,” said Nyagah-Nash. “Having worked very closely with him in the past, I know his passion for process improvement and his ability to think creatively and strategically when faced with budgetary and operational challenges. Due to his vast depth of knowledge about DGS’s operations, I am extremely confident that DGS will thrive under Berke’s vision and strong leadership.”MORE NEWS: Baltimore Ravens Finalize Preseason Schedule, Begin Games on Aug. 11
A native of Turkey, Attila has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering and an MBA, which he received from the University of Baltimore.