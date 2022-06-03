TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools on Friday announced the 19 winners of its Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge.
Over 5,200 students and volunteers, along with 63 schools, took part in a total of 456 community cleanups throughout the year, collecting nearly 2,600 bags of trash, the school district said.
Here’s the list of winning schools and the grant funding they were awarded:
- Grand Prize (Cleanup Results): Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts ($3,000)
- Grand Prize (Volunteers): Colgate Elementary School ($3,000)
- Special School: Battle Monument School ($1,500)
- High School (1st): Dulaney High School ($2,000)
- High School (2nd): Franklin High School ($1,500)
- High School (3rd): Sparrows Point High ($1,000)
- Middle School (1st): Ridgley Middle School ($2,000)
- Middle School (2nd): Perry Hall Middle School ($1,500)
- Middle School (3rd): Arbutus Middle School ($1,000)
- Elementary (1st): Charlesmont Elementary School ($2,000)
- Elementary (2nd): Hebbville Elementary School ($1,500)
- Elementary (3rd): Cromwell Valley Elementary ($1,000)
- Honorable Mention: Bear Creek Elementary ($500)
- Honorable Mention: Golden Ring Middle ($500)
- Honorable Mention: Church Lane Technology Elementary ($500)
- Honorable Mention: Carney Elementary School ($500)
- Honorable Mention: Grange Elementary School ($500)
- Honorable Mention: Rodgers Forge Elementary ($500)
- Honorable Mention: Seven Oaks Elementary ($500)