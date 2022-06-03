BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed former Baltimore County Public Schools teacher Felicia Stolusky to the county’s Board of Education, the district said Friday.
Stolusky, a veteran educator who was nominated by the Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission, was tapped by the governor to fill the seat of former board member Cheryl Pasteur, who resigned before her term ended.
Stolusky must be sworn in by the Clerk of the County before officially joining the board. Her term is set to end on Dec. 2.
In a statement, BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he looks forward to working with Stolusky in part because of her teaching experience.
"I am certain that the Board and our school system will benefit from her unique perspective and rich experiences as a former BCSP educator," Williams said.
Stolusky, who worked as a BCPS middle school teacher from 1997 until 2016 and again as a substitute teacher from 2016 to 2020, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in human resource development from Towson University.