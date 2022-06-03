CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street at 9:26 p.m.

Once there, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in his shoulder, police said.

Police conducted life-saving measures before the medics arrived, according to authorities.

Medics to the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

