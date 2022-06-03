BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large area of severe storms developed around Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia region Thursday afternoon, but all these storms were south of the Baltimore Metro region.
The strongest storms did cause some hail over portions of Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties, as well as some damaging winds.
Late Thursday evening, a small batch of lighter showers is moving across areas again. The last bit of rain should clear out with clouds clearing out early Friday morning.
That means most of our Friday is shaping up to be sunny.
It will also be much cooler and much more comfortable, thanks to highs near 80 and low humidity.
We are in store for a fabulous weekend of sunshine and very pleasant temperatures, near 80 degrees, which is the norm for this weekend.
Beach weather will also be perfect all weekend long. Use that sunscreen!
– Bob Turk