BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School student has died following a medical emergency during a field trip to NorthBay Education on Wednesday, according to NorthBay staff.
The student “experienced a medical emergency during a field trip” to the education camp, staff said on Thursday.
“We are currently awaiting reports to determine what occurred and how best to support the family and our staff during this difficult time,” NorthBay Executive Director Neil Dampier said in an online statement.