BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said.
The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said.
Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities.
Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488.
People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.