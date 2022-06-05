BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man on a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car in North Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol were alerted to a crash that had occurred on Northern Parkway around 6:55 p.m.
The motorcyclist had been headed east on Northern Parkway and the driver of the Mercedes had been traveling west on Northern Parkway, police said.
The driver of the Mercedes made a left turn onto Clearspring Road. At that point, the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the Mercedes, according to authorities.
The Baltimore Police Department’s Crash Team detectives are investigating the collision, police said.