Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating deadly shootings on opposite sides of the city that killed two men on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The shootings occurred within a 15-minute period, police said.

Officers in Northeast Baltimore responded to a crash at the intersection of Belair Road and Sinclair Lane at 8:15 p.m.

They found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside one of the vehicles, according to authorities.

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Across town, officers in Southwest Baltimore received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue at 8:28 p.m., according to authorities.

They found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds on that street. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on either shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

People who wish to make anonymous tips should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.