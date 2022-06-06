BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer was injured Monday while chasing after an assault suspect, authorities said.
It happened about 6:41 a.m. as the officer was intervening in a reported assault near West Belvedere and Beaufort avenues, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ.
The police spokesperson said the suspect took off running with the officer in tow when, at some point, the officer suffered a head injury.
It was not immediately clear how the officer was injured, but their injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The officer was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.
Police said no arrests have been made. Additional details about the assault that led to the pursuit weren’t released.