BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in $178.8 million in gaming revenue in May, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Monday, making it the state casino program’s second-best month ever.
It's an increase of 3.7% compared to May 2021.
More than $73.4 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state’s coffers.
The state's six casinos generated over $53.4 million for Maryland's Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $137,334 more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission.
Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $75.9 million.
Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $62.7 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $17.6 million.
Hollywood Casino ($8.2 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($8.5 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($5.6) million combined to generate the rest of the gaming revenues last month.
This time last year, MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe Casino were limited to 50% capacity due to COVID-19 at the start of May, but by May 17, 2021, none of the six casinos were operating with capacity limitations.