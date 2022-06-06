BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As if you couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous weather over the weekend, that trend continues today.

Our Monday in Maryland is shaping up to be pleasant outside with a mixture of sunshine and clouds along with a slight breeze.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 82 degrees, which is slightly warmer than Sunday and normal for this time of year.

Things will cool down as we head into the evening when some clouds will move in and temperatures dip into the low 60s.

On Tuesday, we’ll be looking at some similarly comfortable weather early on with a chance for a storm into the evening.

The forecast once again calls for 80-degree temperatures and a blend of sunshine and clouds.

Clouds will move in as the day goes on, and our best chance for a thunderstorm will likely come sometime Tuesday night.

We’ll see mostly cloudy and humid weather on Wednesday when we’ll have another chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

It is possible we could also see showers, though the heaviest rain would likely come late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Those 80-degree temperatures continue on Thursday.

While some of us could see a stray shower Thursday morning, the rest of the day is looking like it will be mostly sunny.

Friday will likely be partly sunny with seasonably comfortable 80-degree temperatures to wrap up the workweek.