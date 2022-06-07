BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is under arrest in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting in Annapolis, authorities said Monday.
Jaden Crowner of Brooklyn was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges, in the killing of Walters Elangwe, Annapolis Police said.
Elangwe, 29, was found shot when officers responded to a shooting about 4 p.m. July 11, 2020, in the 1100 block of Primrose Court. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.
Detectives later identified Crowner as the suspect and on Friday obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said. The 18-year-old is being held without bond while awaiting trial, court records show.