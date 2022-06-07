BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland women’s basketball will take on defending national champions South Carolina and UConn at the XFINITY Center as part of the team’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule.
As part of the home-and-home series, the Terps will head to Columbia, S.C., and Storrs, Conn., in the 2023-24 season.
"We absolutely LOVE playing the best competition year-in and year -out," said head coach Brenda Frese. "These two opponents have always been huge matchups that our fans really enjoy. It's even more exciting knowing that we have the defending national champions coming into our building. We have one of the best home courts in the nation and we can't wait to have our fans come out and cheer on our special team in XFINITY."
The Terps and Gamecocks have faced off five times, including four games in the last five seasons. Last December, Maryland lost to No. 1 South Carolina, 66-59.
The last time the Huskies traveled to College Park, a sold-out crowd of 17,950 fans was in attendance to see Maryland fall just short, 87-81.
Maryland’s full non-conference schedule, which includes a road game against Baylor, will be announced at a later date, as will game dates, times and broadcast information for the South Carolina and UConn matchups.