BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were shot in two different parts of Northeast Baltimore within the span of 45 minutes on Tuesday. Two of them have died from their injuries, according to authorities.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Baltimore Police confirm two men died: an 18-year old & a 22-year old. Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries: an 18-year old and a 23-year old @wjz pic.twitter.com/CdqQDFaG0D — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) June 8, 2022

Four people were shot—two 18-year-old men, a 22-year-old man, and 23-year-old man—in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue at 6:29 p.m., police said.

An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other 18-year-old man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting.

Investigators believe the four men were sitting outside of a house when someone started shooting at them, police said.

While officers in Northeast Baltimore were responding to the mass shooting on Plainfield Avenue, they learned of another shooting in the 3100 block of Chesterfield Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say that someone shot three men—critically injuring one of them—at 7:14 p.m., police said.

Officers found two of the men suffering from gunshot wounds at the site of the shooting.

The third gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives were asked to investigate both shootings.

Anyone with information about the shootings should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.