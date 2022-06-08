BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is changing school bell times for 93 schools to improve bus transportation times for students, the school district announced Wednesday.
The opening bell is when the school day starts and the closing bell is when the school day ends.
A full list of the 93 schools affected and their adjusted start and end times can be found here.
The change is in response to an ongoing national school bus driver shortage, which presented challenges to parents across the region this school year. With no end to the shortage in sight the bell time shift will allow buses to serve multiple schools.
"…It is essential to use each available bus as much as possible. With the new bell schedule, buses can serve multiple schools and more students," the school system said.
City Schools is requesting feedback from families on student transportation. Residents can contact transportation@bcps.k12.md.us or call 410-396-7440.