BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of fatally shooting and killing a mother and her seven-year-old child in a 2015 armed robbery in Baltimore.

Andre Ricardo Briscoe, 37, of Cambridge was convicted of drug distribution, use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to drug trafficking crimes and killing a witness to prevent communication with law enforcement, the justice department said.

Officials said Briscoe was part of a conspiracy to distribute heroin between March and October 2015. On May 27 of that year, in connection with the drug distribution, he allegedly tried to steal heroin from 37-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey, during which he fatally shot Jeffrey and her seven-year-old child.

The child was shot multiple times, including in the head and the mouth, according to the indictment.

“This case is nothing short of tragic. A mother and her child, who was believed to be a witness, were senselessly murdered by defendant Andre Briscoe,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “Let this conviction serve as a message to those who would take a life that the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland will prosecute anyone who harms, or attempts to harm, witnesses.”

Briscoe is scheduled to be sentenced in September. He faces life in prison in for the charges in relation to killing Jeffrey; a mandatory life sentence for the charges in relation to killing Jeffrey’s son; and a maximum of 20 years in prison for drug-related charges.