BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the primary election a little over a month away, the Baltimore branch of the NAACP is hosting a forum at Baltimore Center Stage next week to help residents get to know some of the candidates for governor.
“We are excited to partner with Baltimore Center Stage to invite Maryland gubernatorial candidates to discuss their visions for our state,” said Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore Branch of the NAACP. “The 2022 election presents historic opportunities to elect people of color and women
to Maryland’s highest offices.”
Little said the upcoming election provides a chance for “sweeping equity advancements” in the state’s recovery from COVID-19, health care, law enforcement, transportation, the economy and the environment.
“With the right leadership, our state can transform violence ecosystems into havens of peace and prosperity and convert school to prison pipelines into pathways to economic security and entrepreneurship,” he said.
During the last midterm election, in 2018, more than 585,000 Democrats and 210,000 Republicans cast their ballots in their parties primaries for governor.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Bright & Breezy Thursday
Maryland’s primary election is scheduled for July 19.
It’s not immediately clear which gubernatorial candidates have committed to participate in the form scheduled for June 13 at 7 p.m. The organization said candidates for Attorney General and Comptroller will also appear to take questions.
Tickets to the event in Baltimore Center Stage’s Head Theater are free and open to the public.MORE NEWS: Storms Leave Trail Of Damage In Howard & Baltimore Counties
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.