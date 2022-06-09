BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very stormy night on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, sunshine and much drier and breezy conditions followed.
A nice northwest breeze brought very comfortable and sunny skies to the region Thursday, and these conditions will continue on Friday, with more dry and mainly sunny skies as well.
By later Friday night, clouds will increase, and we do expect to see some showers developing by Saturday, along with cooler temperatures and northeast breezes.
Rain will be on and off during the day but some clearing is possible by evening. On Sunday we do expect the sun to make an appearance along with warmer conditions.
Beach weather at the Atlantic shore, will feature sun on both Friday and Sunday but showers and clouds on Saturday, along with highs in the low 70s.
