BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people have died, one person is in critical condition and a state trooper is injured following a mass shooting Thursday at the Columbia Machine manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, local officials said.

Officers responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a workplace shooting, and found the three deceased victims and the one in critical condition, police said. The suspect had already left the scene.

A state trooper encountered the suspect at Mapleville Road at Mt. Aetna road in Hagerstown, where the suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire. Both were shot.

The shooter was then apprehended, and both he and the state trooper are receiving medical attention, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

In addition to the Maryland State Police, FBI agents and special agents with the Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene.

The Maryland State Highway Administration all lanes of Maryland Route 66 are closed in the area of Mt. Aetna Road.

Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown was briefly placed on lockdown at the time of the shooting, as was a nearby church with a daycare center, police said.

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md) said shootings like these “cannot keep happening” and offered federal resources in a statement.

“A horrible tragedy has taken place in Smithsburg,” the senator said. “My thoughts are with all of the families of the victims today. This cannot keep happening. I have reached out to local officials to see what other federal resources may be helpful in the wake of this shooting.”

Smithsburg is a town in Western Maryland with a population of about 3,000 about an hour and a half northeast of Baltimore City. The town is about 20 minutes east of Hagerstown, the seat of Washington County.