BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s five sportsbooks handled more than $23.1 million in bets in April, and paid out more than $20 million to bettors, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Friday.
Casinos brought in just over $3 million from the April wagers. Following the deduction of promotional plays and other amounts, the state receives a 15% tax on those winnings.
That tax totaled $452,897 last month, the agency said.
MGM National Harbor took in $6,285,183.25 in wagers and payed out $5,570,705.75 to winners.
Live Casino! & Hotel saw the most action, with $10.9 million in bets placed. Winning tickets brought back $9.3 million to the bettors.
Horseshoe Casino brought in $3.6 million wagered, and paid out $3.1 million.
Since sports wagering launched in December, $155.6 million has been wagered at sportsbooks at MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino Perryville.
Gamblers have been paid $137.2 million in prizes, leaving the casinos with a profit of about $17.9 million.
The state has received $2.7 million to date.
