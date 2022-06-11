BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Swimmers dived into their summer activities at one of the most popular park pools in the city, which reopened on Saturday following a major overhaul.

Druid Hill Park pool is officially open for the swim season.

The historic pool was originally built in 1954. The renovated pool was reopened to the public with a new design.

“It looks really good. We’re excited,” parent Alana Davis said.

City leaders say the new resort-like aquatic center will set the standard for the future of Baltimore city’s aquatic facilities.

“Our vision for the city of Baltimore is for high-quality recreation opportunities across our neighborhoods for all of our young people, family, and older adults to enjoy,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The new and improved park pool has new water slides, play structures, spray pads, and a lap swim area.

“I’m most excited about the bucket,” said Blair Davis, who lives in Baltimore.

Parent Alana Davis raved about the appearance of the fountain.

Even Mayor Brandon Scott jumped in the new pool to kick off the season.

Community members say they’re looking forward to a fun summer ahead in the new space.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Baltimore resident Blair Davis said.

Starting on June 16 the pool will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On the weekends, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.