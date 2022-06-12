BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Northeast Baltimore stream on Sunday, according to authorities.

Someone saw the body in the Herring Run tributary and notified officers of their discovery around 12:45 p.m., police said.

First responders searched for the body and located it in the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane, according to authorities.

Paramedics examined the body and pronounced the person dead, police said.

Firefighters assisted with the search for the body, according to the local firefighter’s union.

They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream. The Baltimore County Fire Department contributed an all-terrain vehicle too, the union said.

#BMORESBravest are assisting @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 at the scene of an investigation in the Herring Run Park, near Truesdale Av & Bowleys La 21206 #Frankford. #BCFDSOC personnel & 4 wheel drive units are being used. @BaltCoFire ATV is also being used. pic.twitter.com/YZq8Nihrka — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 12, 2022

Police did not make public the gender of the person recovered from the stream.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters should call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.