BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big heat dome that covers the Southern Plains and the Southwest United States may guide a cluster of storms toward Baltimore by Tuesday morning.
WJZ is tracking some mid-level energy that will ride on the top of the heat dome and cross the country over the next day and a half.
A cluster of storms will move from the Pacific Northwest Sunday evening into the Northern Plains.
Afterward, the storms will head southeast toward Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Several models place these storms in the Baltimore area starting Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Heavy rains may lead to localized flooding and there is also the potential for some strong winds.
WJZ will continue to monitor the developing weather conditions on Monday.
Be aware of the potential for weather to disrupt the Tuesday morning commute.