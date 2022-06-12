OCEAN CITY, MD (WJZ)– Police in Ocean City say officers responded to the 200 block of 8th Street just after 4a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from a serious stab wound.
The victim was transported by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment and their condition is not known at this time.
During the investigation, officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect and later located the suspect at a downtown hotel.
The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and the investigation is still ongoing.