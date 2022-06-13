BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The March death of a 6-month-old in southern Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday.
Legacy Bell was found unresponsive shortly before noon on March 1 when officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street, Baltimore Police said. She died at the scene.
The 6-month-old's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, which was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
No additional details about the circumstances of the baby's death were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.