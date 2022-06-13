CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The March death of a 6-month-old in southern Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday.

Legacy Bell was found unresponsive shortly before noon on March 1 when officers arrived at a home in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street, Baltimore Police said. She died at the scene.

READ MORE: Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Delay Baltimore Shows After Two Members Get COVID-19

The 6-month-old’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Hot & Humid, Plus Alert Day On Tuesday

No additional details about the circumstances of the baby’s death were immediately released.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff