BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters had their hands full early Tuesday after several homes caught fire in Brooklyn.
The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at five homes on South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
Once crews arrived, the blaze shifted quickly into a three-alarm fire with a total of five buildings involved, a fire department spokesperson said.
Four of the buildings were vacant and one was occupied, but no injuries were immediately reported at the scene.
While crews were fighting the fire, one building suffered a partial collapse and another later had a complete collapse, the spokesperson said.
As of 6:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the flames under control and stamping out hot spots.
Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters continue to work what remains an active scene.
There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.