BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Wednesday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said Tuesday.
The district currently has 31 schools without air conditioning, including schools with air conditioning under repair, and one school with buildings not owned by the district.
The following schools will release at noon Wednesday:
- Baltimore City College
- Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
- City Springs Elementary/Middle School
- Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
- Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
- Furley Elementary School
- Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
- Johnston Square Elementary School
- Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
- National Academy Foundation
- New Era Academy
- Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
- Yorkwood Elementary School
- The Mount Washington School (lower building)
- Academy for College and Career Exploration (Under Repair)
- Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary/Middle School (Under Repair)
- Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School (Under Repair)
- Garrett Heights Elementary/Middle School (Under Repair)
- George W.F. McMechen High School (Under Repair)
- Independence School Local I High School (Under Repair)
- North Bend Elementary/Middle School (Under Repair)
- Pimlico Elementary/Middle School (Under Repair)
- Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy (Under Repair)
- Westport Academy (Under Repair)
- Midtown Academy (building not owned by City Schools) (Under Repair)
- Youth Opportunity (building not owned by City Schools) (Under Repair)
- Empowerment Academy (building not owned by City Schools)
Visit the school’s profile page to learn more about dismissal times.