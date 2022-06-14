BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore teenager has died after he was shot in Washington, D.C., on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Xavier Spruill, 17, and one other person were shot around 8:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road, which is on the southeast side of the city. The other person survived their injuries, according to authorities.READ MORE: Woman Who Took Child In Virginia May Be In Frederick, Maryland, Police Say
Police did not make public the age and sex of that person.READ MORE: Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Under Pressure To Resolve Leadership Problems
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the events that led to the death of Spruill.
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Spruill.MORE NEWS: Eastern Shore Sheriff Slams Baltimore’s ‘Revolving Door’ Justice System, Says It Contributed To Death Of Deputy
Anyone with information on the shooting that killed him should call the police at 202-727-9099.