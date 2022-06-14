BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AFRAM kicks off at Druid Hill Park this weekend, but Baltimore restaurants are already getting into the festivities.
More than 20 Black-owned eateries are teaming up with the annual festival to serve up AFRAM-inspired dishes to locals and visitors alike.READ MORE: More Than 100 Relocated After Fire At Senior Care Facility
Juneteenth offers Marylanders a way to support and enjoy Black-owned restaurants, said Marshall Weston, Jr., president & CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland.READ MORE: Maryland Work Traditions To Be Highlighted At National Folk Festival In Salisbury
“Adding to the Juneteenth celebration of freedom, this is an important opportunity to recognize the achievements made by these restaurateurs, not just this weekend, but beyond,” Weston said.
We’ve compiled a list of the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, along with their specials for the occasion. Check them out.
Participating Restaurants
- Bar One Baltimore
- Chilean Sea Bass with Seafood Risotto
- Cakes By Cynthia
- Dessert Waffles
- CAnE Collective
- Mixed Berry Punch Cocktail Mixer
- Cheezy Mikes
- Summer Peach Salad
- Capital Lounge
- Fried Fish Platter (Whiting) with Two Sides
- Stuffed Salmon Platter with Two Sides
- Crazy Puddings
- Snickerdoodle & Strawberry Crunch Banana Pudding
- Creole Soul Restaurant
- Lobster Mac & Cheese
- Crust By Mack
- Fried Yeast–Airy Glazed Fried Donut Holes
- England Eatery
- Colossal Fried Honey Old Bay Shrimp Platter with Crabby Biscuit & Two Sides
- Fishnet
- Coddies — Cod Fish Cakes
- Freakin Sweet Jars
- Cinna Cheesecake Explosion Jar
- Gangsta Vegan
- Ay Papi/Burrito Bowl
- Get It Inn Island Cuisine
- Oxtails Entree
- Shrimp Rasta Pasta
- Home Maid
- Salmon & Grits
- My Mama’s Vegan
- Katfish Sandwich
- Next Phaze Baltimore
- Crab Cake Platter with Two Sides
- Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries
- Old Major
- Aloo Curry (Potato Curry)
- Serenity Wine Bar + Cafe
- Crab & Shrimp Flatbread
- Shipyard Pub
- Jerk Lamb & Shrimp Entree
- Simply Marie’s
- Boneless Fish & Grits
- SoBeachy Haitian Cuisine
- Red Snapper
- Gone Beyond Spiked Island Drink
- The Celestial Cafe
- Eggrolls
- The Land of Kush
- Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich Combo
- The Sporty Dog
- The Baltimore Black Sox Dog
To view a list of Black-owned restaurants throughout Maryland, visit the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s website.