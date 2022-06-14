BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities.
Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.
When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities.
Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.