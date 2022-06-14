BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ weather team spent yesterday evening tracking an area of severe thunderstorms that were causing havoc in parts of Ohio and Indiana.

As the storms crossed over the mountains in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, they started to divide into two separate clusters with gusty winds and heavy rains.

One of the storms moved into Virginia while the second batch of storms did approach our local area but in a much-weakened state.

At BWI only .26 inches of rain was reported. But at a few locations east of the city, there was about an inch of rain in a very short time.

The rain during that short period briefly triggered a flood warning but it was canceled by 11 a.m.

This storm activity got stronger as it headed over the Eastern Shore and Delaware.

By noon, all the showers and storms had left the Baltimore area with drier air and sunshine.

The area warmed up to 84 degrees, which is normal for this part of June.

Marylanders will experience a dry and comfortable Tuesday night, which will be followed by a warmer but not uncomfortable Wednesday given that the humidity will remain low.

By Thursday, a southwest air will bring more humidity and the chance of more showers and storms.

Friday should be very warm but drier air will win out and make way for a drier and cooler and very pleasant weekend.

Temperature highs will reach 92 degrees on Friday but it will only reach the upper 70s to around 80 for both weekend days.

Make plans to attend AFRAM because the weather will be perfect for all outdoor activities.