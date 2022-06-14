BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s history of textile manufacturing, the maritime heritage of the Eastern Shore and agriculture in western Maryland are some of the legacy industries that will take center stage at the National Folk Festival in Salisbury this August.
A special program called "Maryland at Work" will "explore the state's cultures and traditions of work" at the festival hosted by the National Council for the Traditional Arts, organizers said.
Lora Bottinelli, executive director of the host organization, said Maryland’s unique geography and history have helped create distinctive trades, including some that still exist today.
Lora Bottinelli, executive director of the host organization, said Maryland's unique geography and history have helped create distinctive trades, including some that still exist today.

"Many of these are iconic—they symbolize the state's identity and heritage. The National Folk Festival is proud to lift up the contributions of these and other communities of work through the 'Maryland at Work' program at this year's festival, a perfect tribute as we all try to get back to work in our own lives," she said.
Twenty-two craftspeople, artists and tradespeople from across the state will take part in the program.
The 81st National Folk Festival, which is set to return to Salisbury from Aug. 26-28, will feature about 350 musicians, performers, storytellers, and craftspeople, organizers said.
It’s the final year of the festival’s residency in Salisbury, which began in 2018.