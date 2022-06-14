BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday.
In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus "has been safely located."
Details about the circumstances or location of the child's recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her.
It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland.
#Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD
— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022