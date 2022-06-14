ALERT DAYIssued For Tomorrow Due To The Threat For Multiple Storms
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Amber Alert, child abduction, Missing child

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday.

In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.”

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid Wednesday

Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: 3 Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Baltimore Row Home

Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Under Pressure To Resolve Leadership Problems

It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland.

CBS Baltimore Staff