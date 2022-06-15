BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four men were wounded, two of them fatally, in a string of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore City late Tuesday into early Wednesday, authorities said.
The first of the four shootings happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers looking into a ShotSpotter alert found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Shields Place.READ MORE: Baltimore Fire That Injured 3 Investigated As Possible Hate Crime After Pride Flags Burned
Police said the unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified.
About a half-hour later, patrol officers were called to a local hospital after a 52-year-old man showed up with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It’s unclear where he was shot.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Humid Wednesday
Shortly before 4 a.m., a reported shooting brought officers to the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found a man shot multiple times inside a car. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.
A little more than two hours later, patrol officers investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Ashton Street found a man shot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.MORE NEWS: U.S. Toddlers Could Soon Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.