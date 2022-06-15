BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland School of Medicine is hosting a two-day summit to focus on trauma and its effects on the brain.

“It is critically important that we rebuild trust, and we rebuild it on the foundation of listening and serving those who have been most deeply impacted by trauma,” said Councilman Zeke Cohen.

On Wednesday, the first leg of the Baltimore Trauma Summit brought together scientists, community leaders and activists to talk about the long-lasting impacts on our community, including poor health outcomes and ways to reverse detrimental effects.

“It’s not all about the next drug. It’s actually building up trust, building up social commitment, having safe spaces, and having access to resources is also very effective,” explained Dr. Tracy Bale.

This critical conversation comes as the City of Baltimore is faced with an increase in homicides year-to-date.

According to data released by the Baltimore Police Department, 158 people have lost their lives so far in 2022 compared to 148 this time last year.

Non-fatal shootings are down by one so far this year compared to 2021, which brings the total to 307.

“It’s really out of control. We need help, all the help we can get,” said Winston Green.

The father of three said he woke up to the sound of gunshots on Ashton Street in Southwest Baltimore.

Baltimore Police said a man was found there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

It was one of four shootings officers are tasked with investigating that left a total of two men dead and another two hurt.

“I got kids in the house. They hide every time they hear the shots, they’re ducking. It’s crazy around here. You can’t even walk the street,” Green said.

If you have any information on this latest string of shootings, you’re asked to contact Baltimore Police Department or remain anonymous by sending your tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.