BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police officers are now playing a crucial role in the safety and security of Supreme Court Justices and their families.

After the leak of the draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous.

Baltimore City Police have been in D.C. this week in anticipation of the decision. Sources tell WJZ that the department’s mobile command unit was also in Washington, D.C.

People have also protested outside justices’ homes in Montgomery County.

Members of the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would extend security protection to the immediate family members of justices.

The Montgomery County police chief spoke with CNN about the steps that are being taken to protect justices in the county.

“We have the specific rules that people have to abide by. They are allowed to be in the neighborhoods, but they must continuously walk. They cannot stand specifically in front of the neighborhood with sings and bull horns and yelling,” said Chief Marcus Jones.

Last week, a California man was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home and charged with attempted murder. Officials say Nicholas John Roske, of California, wanted to kill the justice after the draft about Roe v. Wade was leaked.

WJZ obtained recordings of Roske calling 911.

911: You said you came from California. Did you know someone from down here?

CALLER: Brett Kavanaugh. Brett.

911: Red, like the color?

911: Brett?

CALLER: The Supreme Court Justice

911: Again, you’re sitting at the curb?

CALLER: I’m standing now, but I can sit. I want to be fully compliant. Whatever they want me to do I’ll do.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on the controversial case that could overturn Roe v. Wade in June.