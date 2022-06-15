Hi everyone!
If you're not familiar with the Station North Arts District, let me bring you up to speed. A glance at its website really tells the story.
As the page notes, it was the first part of Baltimore to be recognized by the state as an “arts and entertainment district in 2002.” It encompasses several neighborhoods and includes galleries, spaces for artists to live and work and local businesses.
Two decades later, the idea still has legs and continues moving forward. Wednesday, we were out at Motor House.
Located at the corner of North Avenue and Howard Street, Motor House sits in an old auto dealership. The building has since been repurposed into a performance center, art studios and galleries and a really happening bar. It’s a great use of space.
Cities need creative people and visionaries, businesses to support them and artists of all genres to live and work there. Such is the case in Station North and the Motor House. And simply put, we are all the better for it.
