BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coalition of Baltimore education advocacy groups will hold a forum on public education with some of the candidates for governor next week.
The Fund for Educational Excellence, Baltimoreans for Educational Equity and other organizations will host and moderate the June 21 forum, discussing topics such as safety, transportation, school boards, healthcare and the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland Schools.
As of Thursday, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, former U.S. Education Secretary John King and former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain have confirmed their participation, organizers said.
Other host groups include the Baltimore Teachers Union, Baltimore Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools, Healing City Baltimore, Organizing Black, Baltimore City Public Schools, Parents & Community Advisory Board, Students Organizing a Multicultural and Open Society (SOMOS), Strong Schools Maryland, and Teachers' Democracy Project.
Due to COVID-19, the event is capacity restricted and will be livestreamed on Slido and YouTube.
The forum will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Millers Court Office Building at 2601 N. Howard St., in Baltimore.
Maryland’s primary election is scheduled for July 19.